ANF seizes 632.13 kg drugs in 27 operations; arrests 24 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 632.13 kg drugs and 23067 ltrs Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) worth US$ 16.377 million internationally and arrested 24 persons including a woman besides impounding nine vehicles while conducting 27 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 116.400 kg Opium, 79.624 kg Heroin, 426.696 kg Hashish, 8.710 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.700 kg Weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 158 kg drugs and 23067 ltrs Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) chemical in four operations and arrested an accused involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised Opium and Hydrochloric Acid (HCL Chemical.

ANF Punjab recovered 258.876 kg drugs in six operations and arrested seven accused besides impounding four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 112.800 kg Opium, one kg Heroin, 144 kg Hashish and 1.076 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 139.766 Kg Drugs in five operations and arrested two accused besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 78 kg Heroin, 58.766 kg Hashish and three kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 28.900 Kg drugs in three operations and arrested three accused. The seized drugs comprised 28.200 kg Hashish and 0.700 kg Weed.

ANF North recovered 46.588 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested 11 accused including a woman besides impounding three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.600 kg Opium, 0.624 kg Heroin, 37.73 kg Hashish and 4.634 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.