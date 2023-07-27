Open Menu

ANF Seizes 64 Kg Drugs In Four Operations; Arrests Four Accused

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force while conducting four operations across the country, seized 64 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, two accused including a woman, real brother and sister, resident of Turbat, allegedly trying to smuggle drugs were arrested near Indus Chowrangi in Karachi. The ANF recovered 10 kg hashish and 4 kg heroin from their possession.

In the second operation, 3 kg heroin was recovered from the secret cavities of a car intercepted near Gahi Khan Chowk Quetta.

Two accused residents of Mastung, trying to smuggle drugs from Mastung to Quetta were netted during the operation.

In the third operation, 30 kg of opium concealed to smuggle was recovered near Dalbandin Bypass Chagai.

In fourth operation, 17 kg of hashish concealed in plastic bags was recovered from a deserted area of Jarobi Zakha Khail, Khyber.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused and further investigations are under process.

