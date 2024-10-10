Open Menu

ANF Seizes 65 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes 65 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 65 kg drugs worth Rs 5.2 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He said, in an operation, 13.2 kg hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Sangjani toll plaza and two accused were arrested.

308 grams hashish was recovered from an accused netted near a major educational institution in Karachi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

He informed that in other operations, 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Rawalpindi.

42 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Babu Petroleum in Faisalabad and two accused were arrested during the operation.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Drugs Vehicle Rawalpindi From Million

Recent Stories

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

11 minutes ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

4 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

17 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

17 hours ago
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

19 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

19 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

20 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

21 hours ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

21 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan