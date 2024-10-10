ANF Seizes 65 Kg Drugs In Four Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover 65 kg drugs worth Rs 5.2 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He said, in an operation, 13.2 kg hashish was recovered from a rickshaw intercepted near Sangjani toll plaza and two accused were arrested.
308 grams hashish was recovered from an accused netted near a major educational institution in Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.
He informed that in other operations, 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Pirwadhai Bus Stand, Rawalpindi.
42 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Babu Petroleum in Faisalabad and two accused were arrested during the operation.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
