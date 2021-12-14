UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 6.6 Kg Drug, Arrests Three Persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) has seized about 6.6 kilograms from a private courier company's vehicle near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar.

According to a spokesperson, the force seized 6 kg of hashish and 600g of opium and arrested three suspects named Zafar Khan, Amin Khan, and Ahmad Khan, residents of Peshawar.

Further investigation has been started by registering cases against the three accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

