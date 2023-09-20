Open Menu

ANF Seizes 67 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 67 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that two suspects were arrested from a passenger van intercepted near Phagwari Bazaar in Murree. Eight kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused.

52.8 kg hashish and 6 kg opium were recovered from a truck intercepted near Wali Interchange Nowshera.

The accused resident of Peshawar was trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab.

On the pointation of the arrested accused, his accomplice, a car driver resident of Kohat, was also arrested.

In third operation, 200 ecstasy tablets were recovered from two suspects riding a motorcycle near Haji Camp Adda Peshawar.

The accused confessed to supply drugs to students of educational institutions.

In fourth operation at Multan International Airport, 750 grams ice tactfully concealed in a bag was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger, resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, who was going on flight number GF-789.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

