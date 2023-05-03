ANF seizes 670.322 kg drugs in 43 operations; arrests 39

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 670.322 kg of drugs and 12.350 kg of suspected substance, worth US$ 14.580 million internationally during the last two weeks, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF arrested 39 accused including three foreigners and a woman besides impounding 10 vehicles while conducting 43 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

He said, the seized drugs comprised 61.878 kg opium, 44.041 kg heroin, 561.297 kg hashish, 2.080 kg amphetamine (Ice), eight grams cocaine, 204-gram weed, 683 ecstasy tabs (356 grams), 1980 Lexotanil tabs (430 gram), 28-gram intoxicated pills and 36 LSD stickers.

ANF Balochistan recovered 554.005 kg of drugs in 12 operations while arresting eight accused including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 60 kg opium, 19 kg heroin, 475 kg hashish and five gram of weed.

ANF Punjab in their operations recovered 23.071 kg of drugs in 10 operations and arrested 12 accused besides impounding a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 600 grams of opium, 19.883 kg of heroin, 2.3 kg of hashish, 160 grams of weed and 530 Lexotanil tabs (128 grams).

ANF KPK recovered 58.583 kg of drugs in four operations and arrested three accused involved in drug smuggling besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 58.309 kg of hashish and 500 ecstasy tabs (274 grams).

ANF Sindh while conducting three operations recovered 10.302 kg of drugs and 12.350 kg of suspected substance. ANF also arrested five accused and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 10 kg hashish and 1450 Lexotanil tabs (302 grams).

ANF North recovered 24.361 kg of drugs in 14 operations and arrested 11 persons including two foreigners and a woman besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.278 kg opium, 5.158 kg heroin, 15.688 kg hashish, eight-gram cocaine, 2.080 kg amphetamine (Ice), 39-gram weed, 183 ecstasy tabs (82 grams), 28-gram intoxicated pills and 36 LSD stickers.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are under process.