ANF seizes 679.645 kg drugs; arrests 50 accused in 45 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 679.645 kg drugs and 4.800 kg suspected drugs worth US$ 17.189 million internationally, arrested 50 accused including four women, and a foreigner and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 45 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 218.360 kg opium, 27.047 kg heroin, 405.289 kg hashish, 260 grams cocaine, 28.204 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 60 grams ecstasy tabs (140 Tabs) and 425 grams ketamine.

ANF Balochistan recovered 44.160 kg of drugs and 4.800 kg of suspected drugs in four operations while arresting four accused involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 1.160 kg opium and 43 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab recovered 176.299 Kg of Drugs in 10 operations, arrested 13 accused including two women and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 105.600 kg opium, 20.

517 kg heroin, 49.313 kg hashish, 260 grams cocaine and 609 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 31.732 kg of drugs in 12 operations, arrested four accused including a foreigner and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 5.376 kg hashish and 26.356 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The spokesman informed that ANF Sindh recovered 229.964 kg of drugs in 11 operations, arrested 17 drug smugglers and impounded six vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 15.600 kg opium, 1.100 kg heroin, 211.600 kg hashish, 1.239 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.425 kg ketamine.

ANF North recovered 197.490 kg of drugs in eight operations, arrested 12 persons including two women and impounded five vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 96 kg opium, 5.430 kg Heroin, 96 kg hashish and 60 grams ecstasy tabs (140 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.