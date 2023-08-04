ANF seizes 68 kg drugs; arrests two accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force in their ongoing operations against drug traffickers, conducted six raids across the country and seized 68 kg drugs, 20,000 intoxicated tablets besides arresting two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Bahria Town Rawalpindi, an accused resident of Peshawar was rounded up with 3.6 kg charras.

In another operation conducted on RCD Road Hub, 45 kg charras was recovered from the secret cavities of a truck. An accused resident of Khyber was also netted during the operation.

In the third operation at the cargo terminal of Quetta International Airport, 5 kg charras concealed in a fryer, was recovered.

The parcel was booked for Havalian.

In the fourth operation at a courier office in Kot Lakhpat Lahore, 420 grams heroin concealed in clothes was recovered. The parcel was booked for Italy.

The spokesman informed that in the fifth operation, 11 kg charras concealed in a deserted area of Jarobi Zakakhel in Khyber was recovered.

In the sixth operation conducted near Torkham border, 20,000 intoxicated tablets concealed in bushes were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.