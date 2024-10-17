ANF seizes 68 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 68 kg drugs worth Rs 4.7 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 48 kg hashish was recovered from bushes in coastal line, Gwadar.

In second operation, 20 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects rounded up near Sumingli Road, Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.