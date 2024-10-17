Open Menu

ANF Seizes 68 Kg Drugs In Two Operations

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ANF seizes 68 kg drugs in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to recover 68 kg drugs worth Rs 4.7 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation, 48 kg hashish was recovered from bushes in coastal line, Gwadar.

In second operation, 20 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects rounded up near Sumingli Road, Quetta.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Quetta Drugs Road Gwadar From Million

Recent Stories

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 minutes ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

20 minutes ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

31 minutes ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

2 hours ago
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

14 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

14 hours ago
 Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan