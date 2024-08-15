ANF Seizes 71 Kg Drugs In Six Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover 71 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that 235 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Lahore.
30 kg hashish, 12 kg opium and two 30 bore pistols with 4 magazines and 200 rounds were recovered near Chungi no 26 Islamabad while two accused were arrested during the operation.
24 kg hashish and 500 grams ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Pishin and an accused was arrested.
3.3 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist on MM Road Mianwali.
In two operations near M-1 Islamabad, 800 grams hashish, 250 grams heroin and 100 grams ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects.
Investigations have been started by registering cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago