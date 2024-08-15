Open Menu

ANF Seizes 71 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations managed to recover 71 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 235 grams ice was recovered from a parcel sent to New Zealand from a courier office in Lahore.

30 kg hashish, 12 kg opium and two 30 bore pistols with 4 magazines and 200 rounds were recovered near Chungi no 26 Islamabad while two accused were arrested during the operation.

24 kg hashish and 500 grams ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted in Pishin and an accused was arrested.

3.3 kg hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist on MM Road Mianwali.

In two operations near M-1 Islamabad, 800 grams hashish, 250 grams heroin and 100 grams ice were recovered from the possession of two suspects.

Investigations have been started by registering cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused.

