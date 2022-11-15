ANF seizes 732.385 Kg of drugs, arrests 23 drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 732.385 kilograms of drugs, including 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid worth USD 13.063 million internationally, and arrested 23 drug peddlers, including one foreigner in 30 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force also impounded eight vehicles during the operation.

The seized drugs comprised 2.213 kilograms of opium, 7.599 kilograms of heroin, 718.850 kilograms of hashish, 2.173 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.550 kilograms of Marijuana, and 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

While sharing the details of the operations, he said, ANF Baluchistan recovered 434.500 kg hashish, 186 liters of HCL in seven operations, and arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling while seizing two vehicles.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, recovered 231.

917 kg of heroin in eight operations while two persons, including a foreigner, were arrested in drug trafficking and a vehicle was seized.

ANF Sindh, the spokesperson said, recovered 6.440 kg of heroin, 48.485 kg of hashish, and 0.825 kg of methamphetamine in five operations, arrested seven drug pushers and seized four vehicles.

ANF Punjab, he said, recovered one kg of opium, 3.825 kg of hashish, 0.690 kg of methamphetamine (Ice), and 1.550 kg of marijuana in five operations and arrested four persons involved in drug smuggling.

ANF North recovered 2.9 kg of drugs in five operations and arrested five persons in drug smuggling while seizing a vehicle.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.