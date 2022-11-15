UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 732.385 Kg Of Drugs, Arrests 23 Drug Peddlers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ANF seizes 732.385 Kg of drugs, arrests 23 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 732.385 kilograms of drugs, including 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid worth USD 13.063 million internationally, and arrested 23 drug peddlers, including one foreigner in 30 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the force also impounded eight vehicles during the operation.

The seized drugs comprised 2.213 kilograms of opium, 7.599 kilograms of heroin, 718.850 kilograms of hashish, 2.173 kilograms of Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.550 kilograms of Marijuana, and 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

While sharing the details of the operations, he said, ANF Baluchistan recovered 434.500 kg hashish, 186 liters of HCL in seven operations, and arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling while seizing two vehicles.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, recovered 231.

917 kg of heroin in eight operations while two persons, including a foreigner, were arrested in drug trafficking and a vehicle was seized.

ANF Sindh, the spokesperson said, recovered 6.440 kg of heroin, 48.485 kg of hashish, and 0.825 kg of methamphetamine in five operations, arrested seven drug pushers and seized four vehicles.

ANF Punjab, he said, recovered one kg of opium, 3.825 kg of hashish, 0.690 kg of methamphetamine (Ice), and 1.550 kg of marijuana in five operations and arrested four persons involved in drug smuggling.

ANF North recovered 2.9 kg of drugs in five operations and arrested five persons in drug smuggling while seizing a vehicle.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle United States Dollars Hallmark Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

43 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

57 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.