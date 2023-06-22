Open Menu

ANF Seizes 74 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in seven operations across the country recovered 74 kilograms (kg) of drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that in an operation conducted in Sector I-10, Islamabad, 3.6 kg charras was recovered from a Toyota Corolla Car while an accused resident of Kohat was also netted.

In another operation at Hakla Rest Area, 140 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of two accused, residents of Khyber.

In the third operation conducted in DHA Karachi, 20 kg charras, concealed in an Alto car and a motorcycle was recovered. During the operation, four accused residents of Waziristan and Karachi were also rounded up.

He informed that the fourth operation was conducted on Sakarpur Road Sukkur, recovering 989 grams of Ice drug from a drug pusher resident of Balochistan.

ANF while conducting a raid in Korangi no 5 Area in Karachi managed to recover 10 kg charras and 250 grams of Ice drug and held an accused resident of Karachi.

The sixth operation was conducted in a deserted area of Pasni, Balochistan, seizing 35 kg charras stored to smuggle abroad.

He further informed that in the seventh operation conducted in the Zaka Khail area in Khyber, 3.5 kg of Ice drug was also recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

