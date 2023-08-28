Open Menu

ANF Seizes 75 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 11:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting seven operations across the country, managed to recover 75 kg drugs and arrested 7 accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 1.6 kg heroin and 344 grams Ice drug were recovered from the possession of a passenger, resident of Mustang who was leaving for Qatar on flight number PK-287.

In two operations near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, 2 kg hashish was recovered from the bag of a woman resident of Mirpur travelling in a passenger bus and 11 kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle.

During the operation, three accused residents of Peshawar were also arrested.

In an operation at a courier office in Karachi, Ice drug adsorbed in pillow covers was recovered. The parcel weighing over 24.3 kg was booked for Saudi Arabia.

A drug smuggler, resident of Qilla Abdullah was netted from Hazar Ganji Chowk, Quetta and ANF recovered 26 kg hashish from his possession.

In seventh operation, 9 kg hashish concealed in a deserted area of Zakha Khel in Khyber for smuggling was recovered.

He informed that cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

