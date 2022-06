PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday arrested the smuggler and seized 75.400 kilograms of narcotics from his possession.

The Spokesman of ANF said that on a tip off the ANF team stopped a suspected truck at ring road and seized 62.400kg hashish, 12kg opium and one kilogram ice.

The smuggler was arrested and further investigation is underway.