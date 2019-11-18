ANF seizes 765 kg drugs in 18 operations in Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan has seized 765 Kg Narcotics valuing Rs 1.62 Billion internationally, arrested 19 culprits and impounded 8 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan has seized 765 Kg Narcotics valuing Rs 1.62 Billion internationally, arrested 19 culprits and impounded 8 vehicles while conducting 18 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 85.47 Kg Hashish, 12.19 Kg Heroin, 1.2 Kg Opium, 660 Kg Amphetamine (Ice), 5.92 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) & 1086x Suspect Tabs.

As per details, ANF Quetta recovered 1.940 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of an accused namely Saeed Ahmed resident of Quetta. In another operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a motorcycle near Gora Graveyard, Quetta and recovered 10 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused namely Abdul Latif resident of Quetta.

In third operation, ANF Quetta intercepted an unattended Toyota Surf Hilux without registration number at Killi Sarlath Tehsil & District Noushki and recovered 660 kg amphetamine.

In fourth operation, ANF Quetta intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Quetta Mastung Road Toll Plaza and recovered 2 kg Heroin from the vehicle. A person onboard namely Muhammad Akbar resident of Dalbadin was arrested during the operation.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a USA bound suspected parcel from private courier office located at Chaklala, Rawalpindi and recovered 1086 x suspected Tabs (weighing 0.218 kg) from said parcel.

In another operation, the ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Rasool Din resident of Kurram Agency at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3.4 kg Hashish from his trolly bag.

He was traveling to Doha (Qatar) through flight No.PK-287. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a UK bound parcel from private courier office located at Chaklala, Rawalpindi and recovered 9 Kg Heroin from the said parcel. The recovered drugs were socked in Fancy cloths.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Hino bus at Main MM Road near Malik Hakim Hascol Petroleum Service, District Muzaffargarh and recovered 5 Kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Resultantly an accused namely Ameer Agha resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Abdul Razaiq resident of Orakzai Agency at International Airport Faisalabad and recovered 2.5 kg Hashish which was concealed in sweet box.

He was proceeding to Qatar through flight No.QR-0625. In third operation, ANF Lahore arrested an accused namely Naveed Khan resident of Bunair at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 3.

980 kg Methamphetamine (ICE) which was tactfully concealed in his bag.

He was traveling to Riyadh (KSA) through PIA Flight No. PK-725.

ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Islam Ud Din resident of Kurram Agency at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 3.270 Kg Hashish which was concealed in fruit box.

He was traveling to Doha (Qatar) through Flight No.PK-285. In another operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Mujahid resident of Khyber and recovered 1.5 kg Hashish from his personal possession.

He was arrested at Shin Qamar check post. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Corolla car at Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 1.2 kg Hashish from the said vehicle.

Two persons onboard namely Muhammad Masood and Muhammad Asif both residents of Bahawal Nagar were arrested during the operation. In forth operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Muhammad Azeem Khalid resident of Mandi Baha ud Din and recovered 1.2 Kg Opium & 1.2 Kg Hashish from his travelling Bag.

He was arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar from the passenger van. In fifth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a Toyota Hiace at Peshawar D.I Khan road and recovered 20.4 Kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of the said vehicle.

Two persons onboard namely Sayed Ul Rehman and Raheem Ullah both residents of North Waziristan were arrested.

In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar staff intercepted an auto Rickshaw from Umar Gull Road Peshawar and recovered 9 kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in rear seat of said rickshaw.

An accused person namely Fida Hussain resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In seventh operation, ANF Peshawar arrested an accused namely Amjid Khan resident of Nowshera at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.19 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in tea packets. He was travelling to Riyadh (KSA) through flight No.PK-727.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Cultus Car near Byco Petrol Pump, Mirpur Khas Road, Tando Jam, Hyderabad and recovered 28 Kg Hashish from the said car. Three accused namely Sajjad Ali, Qurban Ali and Mir Muhammad all resident of Hyderabad were arrested on the spot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.