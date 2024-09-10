Open Menu

ANF Seizes 76.5 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 76.5 kg drugs worth Rs 180 million and arrested five accused including an Afghan national, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that during the last 24 hours, ANF conducted raids in different areas against drug dealers supplying drugs in educational institutions.

1200 grams hashish was recovered from an accused rounded up near a private university in Rawalpindi.

In another raid, 20 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near a major government educational institution in Quetta.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions, he informed.

He further said that 8 kg powder used for making intoxicated tablets was recovered from an Afghan resident rounded up near the Pak-Afghan border in Torkham. Over 10 kg heroin was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Jamshoro toll plaza and two accused were arrested during the operation.

More than 30 kg heroin hidden in an uninhabited area of Loralai for smuggling was recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan