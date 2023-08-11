Open Menu

ANF Seizes 78 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 78 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said, 5 kg heroin and 6 kg hashish were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. Two suspects, residents of Khyber and Peshawar, were arrested during the operation.

In an operation, 21 kg heroin was recovered from a house near Masri Khan Chowk Peshawar. During the operation, the accused resident of Peshawar was also arrested.

The spokesman said, 300 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a local drug dealer near Baidri Chowk Mansehra.

In fourth operation conducted in Sialkot, heroin was recovered from a parcel booked at a courier office. 5 kg heroin hidden in surgical items was being smuggled to Canada.

He informed that in fifth operation, 30 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sri-Lanka bound passenger arrested at Multan Airport. The accused resident of Lahore was going on Flight No G-9559.

ANF recovered 19.2 kg opium and 20.4 kg hashish from a Honda car intercepted near Gojra Interchange while during the operation, an accused resident of Swat was arrested.

The spokesman said that in seventh operation at a courier office at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, 800 grams Ice drug concealed in flag sticks was recovered. The parcel was booked for Qatar.

In eighth operation, 4 kg heroin and 1 kg Ice drug were recovered from a bus intercepted near Vinder area in Hub. During the operation, two accused residents of Turbat were also arrested.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

