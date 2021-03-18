ANF seizes 794.836 kg drugs in 21 operations; arrests 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 794.836 kgs narcotics valuing US $ 47.763 million in international market, arrested 24 culprits and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 135.376 kg Heroin, 624.700 kg Hashish and 34.760 kg Amphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab, Punjab Rangers Kasur handed over an accused person Muhammad Zulfiqar alias Japha resident of Kasur to Police station ANF Lahore with recovery of 1.900 kgs Heroin and a 30 bore pistol. In another operation Police Station Faisalabad raided near Motorway Toll Plaza Faisalabad intercepted a car and recovered 39.600 kgs Hashish. Accused Sohail Naz Butt resident of Lahore was arrested. In third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from international Couriers Service at DHA Lahore which was booked by Shahnawar Ali resident of Lahore to Australia and recovered 976 grams Heroin, which was tactfully concealed in 20 ladies shirts. In fourth operation, Police Station, Lahore intercepted a suspected consignment from KCS Cargo Service near Faisal Movers Bus Stand Bund Road, Lahore which was booked from Islamabad to Lahore and arrested the recipient Tahir Shahzad. 2.500 kg Heroin recovered which was tactfully concealed in 9 sweet Tin Jars.

ANF Sindh, Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted a raid at Quetta Bus Stop near Hascol petrol Pump, Sohrab Goth Super Highway Karachi and recovered six kg Hashish from arrested accused Ezat Ullah & Muhammad Wali residents of Quetta. In another operation, Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted an operation at Al Asif Bus Stop Opposite Total Petrol Pump Super Highway Karachi and recovered three kg Hashish from the personal possession of arrested accused Zia Ullah resident of Quetta. In third operation, Police Station ANF Korangi, Karachi conducted an operation near Murtaza Chowrangi Landhi, Karachi and recovered 72 kg Hashish from the personal possession of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed resident of Pishin & Syed Aziz Ullah resident of Quetta.

ANF KP, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar (BKIAP) ANF Det apprehended an accused Muhammad Irfan resident of District Khyber and recovered 4.760 kg Amphetamine Ice, (Suspected Soaked) in rubber cavity which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag of the arrested accused. As follow up of the case two facilitators, Muhammad Karim & Senab Gul resident of District Khyber were also arrested. In another operation, Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North), seized 118.800 kg Hashish which was kept in plastic sacks near Zerrai Check Post Landi Kotal District Khyber. In third operation, Police Station, Peshawar in collaboration with FC (North) and seized 180 kg Hashish which was kept in plastic sacks near general area at Shin Qamar Tirah Road.

In fourth operation, Police Station DI Khan in collaboration with FC (South) seized 60 kg Hashish which was kept in plastic sacks near Bannu Road DI Khan. In fifth operation, Police Station Kohat in collaboration with FC (South) seized 60 kg Hashish which was kept in plastic sacks near Jubba CP District Kurram.

In sixth operation, Police Station Mansehra in collaboration with FC (South) seized 60 kg Hashish which was kept in plastic sacks, near Labarkot CP Mansehra. In seventh operation, Police Station Regional Directorate KP intercepted a motorbike near Railway Station, apprehended an accused Ameer Ullah resident of District Khyber and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish from his personal possession. The narco was being smuggled from Bara to Peshawar city. In eighth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate KP intercepted a truck near exit point of Peshawar Motorway, arrested two accused Dost Muhammad & Syed Abdul Wali residents of Qilla Abdullah. During the operation 130 kg Heroin & 30 kg Amphetamine (Ice) were recovered which were concealed in spare tyres and two cavities of rear body of seized truck. In ninth operation, Police Station DI Khan apprehended an accused Javed Khan resident of Lakki Marwat during the operation and recovered seven kg Hashish from his personal possession. In tenth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate KP intercepted a car, apprehended two accused Aitabar Khan, Abdul Hameed residents of District Khyber and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish which was tactfully concealed in driving side door of the car.

ANF Rawalpindi, Police Station ICT conducted an operation near 26 number Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 1.200 kg Hashish from personal possession of accused Tahir resident of Charsadda. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi intercepted a car at Motorway Link road Islamabad, recovered 3.300 kg Hashish and apprehended two accused Muhammad Waheed & Qaisar Mehmood residents of Rawalpindi.

In third operation, Police Station Regional Directorate, Rawalpindi apprehended an accused, Nida Muhammad resident of Quetta and recovered 5.500 kg Hashish at Link road Motorway Islamabad.

In follow up the case, Faiz Muhammad resident of South Waziristan Agency was also apprehended from Ganj Mandi Chowk near Raja Bazar Rawalpindi. In fourth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi during routine checking at Motorway Link road, Islamabad, apprehended an accused Fazal resident of District Khyber and recovered 1.100 kg Hashish. In follow up the case another accused Baghdad resident of Mardan was also arrested alongwith a rickshaw.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.