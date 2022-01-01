UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 808.800 Kgs Hashish, 261.600 Kgs Of Opium

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 05:33 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has seized about 808.800 kilograms of hashish, 261.600 kilograms of opium and arrested three drug peddlers in an operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has seized about 808.800 kilograms of hashish, 261.600 kilograms of opium and arrested three drug peddlers in an operation.

According to a spokesperson, ANF chased the suspected truck numbered CAF-334 and recovered 808.

800 kg of hashish and 261.600 kgs.

The accused arrested by the ANF included Israr Khan, Sarfraz, and Muhammad Ramzan.

The value of the seized drug is millions of Dollars in the international market.

The investigation is underway as per the law of the ANF.

