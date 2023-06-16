UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 84 Kg Heroin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a major operation against drug trafficking conducted a raid and recovered 84 kg heroin.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid near Charsada Road, Peshawar and foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan to Peshawar, Punjab and Sindh.

ANF arrested an accused resident of Peshawar who was allegedly involved in drug smuggling to different cities on recovery of six kg heroin. After the preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that more heroin was stored in his house. On pointation of the accused, ANF team raided his house and recovered another 78 kg heroin. Total 84 kg heroin was recovered in two raids from the possession of the accused, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was under process, he informed.

