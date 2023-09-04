Open Menu

ANF Seizes 8520 Liquor Bottles, Over 30 Kg Charras; Arrests Five

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to arrest five accused on recovery of 8520 bottles of liquor and over 30 kg charras, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation at Karachi International Container Terminal, ANF recovered 8520 imported bottles of liquor booked from Dubai for a Karachi based private company.

In second operation, ANF conducted a raid near Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 2 kg charras and 480 grams Ice drug from the possession of two passengers travelling in a bus.

In third operation in Toba Tek Singh, ANF recovered six packets of charras weighing 7.2 kg from the possession of a motorcyclist.

The spokesman further said that in an operation on University Road Peshawar, an accused resident of Hangu, allegedly involved in supplying drugs to the university students was netted and ANF recovered 464 intoxicated tablets (Ecstasy) from his possession.

In fifth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF recovered 86 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, resident of Khyber going on flight number EK-637.

In two operations conducted in Zakha Khel area of Khyber, ANF seized 20 kg charras concealed for smuggling.

He informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

