ANF seizes 868.929 kg drugs in 29 operations; arrests 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan recovered 868.929 kg drugs, destroyed poppy crop on 61 acres, cannabis (Bhang) on five acres and also seized 10 kg poppy sprout (Doda) worth US$20.416 million internationally besides netting 27 accused, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 29 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 4.985 kg heroin, 796.163 kg hashish, 51 kg opium, 12.801 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 3.800 kg morphine, 0.125 kg ecstasy tabs (200 tablets) and 0.055 kg diazepam tabs (250 tablets).

ANF Balochistan recovered 301.470 kg drugs in five operations and arrested three accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised three kg opium, 291.600 kg hashish, 3.070 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 3.800 kg morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 123.836 kg drugs in five operations and arrested 11 persons and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 2.455 kg heroin, 69.600 kg hashish, 48 kg opium and 3.781 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 357.525 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested six accused and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 357.400 kg hashish and 0.125 kg ecstasy tabs (200 tablets).

ANF Sindh recovered 60.700 kg drugs, and destroyed poppy crops on 61 acres and Bhang on five acres in five operations besides netting two accused and impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.500 kg heroin, 58.200 kg hashish and 10 kg poppy sprout (Doda).

ANF North seized 25.398 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested five and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.030 kg heroin, 19.363 kg hashish, 5.950 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.055 kg diazepam tabs (250 tablets).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act while further investigations are under process, he added.