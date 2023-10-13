ANF seizes 88 kg drugs in five operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 88 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 15.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad. The recovered charras was concealed in secret cavities of the car. During the operation, weapons were also recovered from two accused residents of Charsadda.

In another operation, ANF arrested an accused along with a woman riding a bike near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, drugs weighing 2.2 kg hashish, 500 grams opium and one kg Ice drug concealed in the seat of the motorcycle were recovered.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 87 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused, resident of Khyber, was leaving for Qatar by flight number QR-601.

In fourth operation, ANF conducted a raid in Jamrud Khyber area and arrested two accused residents of Khyber along with weapons. 5 kg heroin, 200 grams Ice and 50 narcotic (ecstasy) tablets were recovered from the house of the arrested accused.

In an operation conducted in Quetta, 62 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.