Open Menu

ANF Seizes 88 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANF seizes 88 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 88 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 15.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad. The recovered charras was concealed in secret cavities of the car. During the operation, weapons were also recovered from two accused residents of Charsadda.

In another operation, ANF arrested an accused along with a woman riding a bike near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, drugs weighing 2.2 kg hashish, 500 grams opium and one kg Ice drug concealed in the seat of the motorcycle were recovered.

In third operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 87 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused, resident of Khyber, was leaving for Qatar by flight number QR-601.

In fourth operation, ANF conducted a raid in Jamrud Khyber area and arrested two accused residents of Khyber along with weapons. 5 kg heroin, 200 grams Ice and 50 narcotic (ecstasy) tablets were recovered from the house of the arrested accused.

In an operation conducted in Quetta, 62 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Motorway Drugs Vehicle Car Qatar Charsadda Jamrud Women All From Airport

Recent Stories

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging ..

West Indies Women A and Thailand women's emerging team to tour Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announc ..

Pakistan women's squad for Bangladesh tour announced

7 minutes ago
 IMF praises UAE economic and financial development ..

IMF praises UAE economic and financial developments

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2023

4 hours ago
 National Library and Archives signs MoU with State ..

National Library and Archives signs MoU with State Archival Service of Ukraine

12 hours ago
Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day wi ..

Ashrafi calls for observance of 'Solidarity Day with Palestine’ globally

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landown ..

Balochistan govt to give Rs 1bn subsidy to landowners to help them pay out elect ..

13 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Com ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini chairs WBG/IMF Development Committee meeting, calls for unif ..

13 hours ago
 All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland ..

All Blacks coach Foster rings changes for Ireland quarter-final

13 hours ago
 HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

HESCO Chief suspends ASE Mirpurkhas

13 hours ago
 World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

World Cup -- New Zealand team to play Ireland

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan