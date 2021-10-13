UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 899.887 Kg Narcotics Worth $95.314 Mln Internationally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 899.887 Kg narcotics valuing the US$ 95.314 million internationally, arrested 41 culprits including three women, two foreigners, and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 38 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to ANF spokesperson, the seized drugs comprised 21.719 Kg Heroin, 457.79 Kg Hashish, 150 Kg Opium, 4.170 Kg Morphine, 1.442 Kg Cocaine, 6.600 Kg Amphetamine, 257.957 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 295 x Ecstasy Tablets (0.200 Kg), 23 x MDMA Tablets (0.00878 Kg) and 6 x LSD Stickers (0.001 Kg).

ANF recovered 421.302 Kg drugs in 6 operations while arrested 6 accused and seized 2 x vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 11 Kg Hashish, 150 Kg Opium, 255.932 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 4.170 Kg Morphine and 295 x Ecstasy Tab (0.200 Kg ) ANF recovered 298.979 Kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested 9 accused including 2 x Nigerian Nationals and seized 2 x vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 9.512 Kg Heroin, 286 Kg Hashish, 1.442 Kg Cocaine and 2.025 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF recovered 9.100 Kg drugs in 3 operations while arrested 4 accused and seized 1 x vehicle. The seized drugs comprised, 2.500 Kg Hashish and 6.600 Kg Amphetamine.

The ANF recovered 140.79 Kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested 13 accused and seized 4 x vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 8.900 Kg Heroin, 131.89 Kg Hashish and 1 x Pistol (30 Bore along with 5 x Round and Magazine).

The ANF North recovered 29.716 Kg drugs in 7 operations and arrested 9 x accused including 3 x women while seized 3 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 3.307 Kg Heroin, 26.4 Kg Hashish and 23 x MDMA Tabs (0.00878 Kg) and 6 x LSD Stickers (0.001 Kg).

All cases have been registered at respective the ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

