ANF Seizes 9 Kg Heroin, 7 Kg Opium, 3.3 Kg Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

ANF seizes 9 kg heroin, 7 kg opium, 3.3 kg hashish

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different operations in Lahore had seized about 9 kilograms of heroin, 7 kilograms of opium, and 3.3 kilograms of hashish.

According to a spokesperson, the force raided the house of an accused Babar located at Railway Road seized 4 kg of heroin and 30 bore pistol along with 6 rounds.

In another operation, the force near Jallo Park Lahore has seized 5kg of heroin, 7kg of opium, and 3.3kg of hashish from the house of Malik Usman.

As per information, the accused Malik Usman is the residence of Faisalabad and used the house in Lahore for the drug business. Raids are being carried out to arrest accused Malik Usman.

The spokesperson said, both the suspects were under surveillance of the ANF intelligence for some time.

He said that both the accused were involved in the smuggling of drugs from Peshawar to Lahore. A case has been registered against accused Babar and an investigation is underway.

