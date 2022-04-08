(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday on an intelligence-led recovered 910 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to the US from the office of a private courier company located in New Airport Town, Islamabad.

According to a spokesman of ANF, the seized heroin was skillfully hidden in the bed sheets.The seized parcel was being sent by a resident of Chakwal named Mubashar Hassan to a person in the United States.

A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Further investigation was underway.