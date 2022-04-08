ANF Seizes 910 Gram Heroin From A Courier Company's Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 04:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday on an intelligence-led recovered 910 grams of heroin from a parcel being sent to the US from the office of a private courier company located in New Airport Town, Islamabad.
According to a spokesman of ANF, the seized heroin was skillfully hidden in the bed sheets.The seized parcel was being sent by a resident of Chakwal named Mubashar Hassan to a person in the United States.
A case has been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act.
Further investigation was underway.