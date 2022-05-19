UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 9200 Intoxicated Tablets, 200 Grams Marijuana Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:09 PM

ANF seizes 9200 intoxicated tablets, 200 grams marijuana recovered

ANF Pakistan in different operations managed to recover over 9200 intoxicated tablets and 200 grams marijuana besides takings two accused in its custody

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :ANF Pakistan in different operations managed to recover over 9200 intoxicated tablets and 200 grams marijuana besides takings two accused in its custody.

According to a spokesperson, ANF Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle 9200 intoxicated tablets and arrested an Afghan national, Ishaq at Torkham Border Gate.

The spokesman informed that ANF in an another raid recovered over 200 grams of marijuana from the possession of Asim resident of Abbottabad.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

