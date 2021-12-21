ANF seizes 93,600 kg drugs; arrests seven drug peddlers

Anti-Narcotics Force has seized about 93,600 kilograms of drugs from two Toyota Corolla vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and arrested seven drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force has seized about 93,600 kilograms of drugs from two Toyota Corolla vehicles near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and arrested seven drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the drugs seized included 63,600 kg of hashish, 30 kg of opium.

the force had also arrested Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Ali Nasir, Mohammad Usman, Saqlain residence of Sargodha and Shafiqullah, Niaz Ali, Sajjad Ali residence of Charsadda.

Further investigation has been started by registering cases against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.