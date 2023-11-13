ANF seizes 960.981 kg drugs; arrests 32 accused

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 960.981 kg drugs & 102 liters Hydrochloric Acid Chemical (HCL) worth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 960.981 kg drugs & 102 liters Hydrochloric Acid Chemical (HCL) worth

US$ 27.064 million, arrested 32 accused including two women and a foreigner (Japanese National), impounded 14 vehicles while conducting 33 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 266.2 Kg Opium, 121.137 kg Heroin, 470.408 Kg Hashish, 7.576 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 660 Grams Ecstasy Tablets (1000 Tabs) and 95 Kg Morphine.

ANF Balochistan recovered 435 Kg drugs and 102 Litres Hydrochloric Acid Chemical (HCL) in six operations while arrested two drug smugglers and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 127 kg Opium, 108 Kg Heroin, 105 Kg Hashish and 95 Kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 265.713 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested nine accused and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 31.

200 Kg Opium, 7.950 Kg Heroin, 225.563 Kg Hashish and one Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 18.305 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested eight accused including a woman and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.500 Kg Heroin, 13.645 Kg Hashish, 500 Grams Methamphetamine (Ice) and 660 Grams Ecstasy Tablets (1000 Tabs).

ANF Sindh recovered 10.860 Kg drugs in three operations while arrested three accused including a foreigner (Japanese National). The seized drugs comprised 6.600 kg Hashish and 4.260 Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 231.103 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested 10 accused including a woman and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 108 kg Opium, 1.687 kg Heroin, 119.600 kg Hashish, 1.816 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and a Pistol.

All cases were registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.