ANF Seizes 97 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 97 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 60 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Srinagar highway Islamabad and 2 suspects were arrested.

25 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Sahuwala Sialkot and arrested an accused.

5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Pathan Colony, Hyderabad.

4 kg heroin and 1 kg intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel at the courier office in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi.

In 5th operation, 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused in Dera Ismail Khan and in 6th operation, 550 grams hashish was recovered from an accused in Gilgit.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

