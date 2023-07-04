Open Menu

ANF Seizes 97.133 Kg Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANF seizes 97.133 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 97.133 kg drugs, 270 liters sulphuric acid, 50 kg caustic soda and 15 kg suspected powder worth US$ 3.181 million internationally.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the force arrested 18 persons including two women and impounded six vehicles while conducting 13 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

The seized drugs comprised three kg heroin, 82.346 kg hashish, 11.783 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and four grams weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 71 kg drugs, 270 liters sulphuric acid, 50 kg caustic soda & 15 kg suspected powder in five operations while arrested six persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 66 kg Hashish and five kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 13.435 kg drugs in five operations while arrested seven accused including two women involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised three kg Heroin, 3.652 kg Hashish and 6.783 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 12.698 kg drugs in three operations and arrested five accused involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 12.694 kg hashish and four grams weed.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act while further investigations are under process.

