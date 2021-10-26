UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes 97.200 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

ANF seizes 97.200 kg Hashish

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, Police Station ANF Multan and ANF Intelligence have conducted a joint operation near Baga Shair Stop, MM Alam Road Muzafargah and recovered 97.200 kg hashish from a truck.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF conducted an operation and seized 97.200 kg hashish, which was concealed inside the coal in the rear body of a truck. An accused was also arrested who was trying to smuggle drugs from Loralai, Balochistan to Punjab.

A case has been registered under CNS Act 1997 while further investigation is underway.

