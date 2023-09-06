ANF seizes 98 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting seven operations across the country, arrested six accused, and managed to recover 98 kg drugs said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation,18 kg hashish was recovered from the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near the Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. A resident of Peshawar was arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 600 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from Canada at a courier office in Karachi. Two accused residents of Karachi who received the parcel were arrested.

In the third operation, 8.4 kg opium and 27.6 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle stopped near Patuki Toll Plaza, Multan.

During the operation, two accused residents of Kasur were arrested.

In the fourth operation, 60 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger arrested at Peshawar International Airport.

The accused, a resident of Mardan, was leaving for Jeddah by flight number ER-851.

In the fifth operation, 25 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling in an uninhabited area near Panjgur was recovered.

A total of 18 kg of hashish was recovered during two operations conducted in the Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.