UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Cache Of Drugs Worth Over 1.382 Ton

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ANF seizes cache of drugs worth over 1.382 ton

ANF Pakistan in two separate operations on Monday managed to seize over 1.382 ton drugs and arrested an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :ANF Pakistan in two separate operations on Monday managed to seize over 1.382 ton drugs and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation had seized 1.382 ton drugs comprised 867 kg morphine, 260 kg heroin and 255 kg Ice.

He informed that ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in district Qila Saifullah and recovered a huge cache of drugs which was brought from Afghanistan and concealed in Loi Band, an area of tehsil Badini in Qila Saifullah district to smuggle narcotics abroad through Gwadar.

In another operation, ANF Punjab foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered 2 kg Ice.

The spokesman informed that ANF Punjab managed to recover 2 kg Ice from the possession of a passenger namely Bilal Khan, going to Madina via Dubai through Dubai Airline, flight no FZ-392 at Faisalabad Airport.

Separate cases are registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Faisalabad Balochistan Police Punjab Drugs Dubai Gwadar Qila Saifullah Bilal Khan From Airport

Recent Stories

Two rustlers held

Two rustlers held

21 seconds ago
 Tokyo Calls for Resolving Disputes With Seoul as N ..

Tokyo Calls for Resolving Disputes With Seoul as New President Prepares to Take ..

23 seconds ago
 No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to ido ..

No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to idol Nadal

24 seconds ago
 Heatwave, unhygienic food increases risk of season ..

Heatwave, unhygienic food increases risk of seasonal infections

26 seconds ago
 AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

AIOU hosts CINVU general assembly on May 11

9 minutes ago
 Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukrai ..

Moscow-UN Contacts on Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine Continue - Russian Foreign ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.