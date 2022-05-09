ANF seizes cache of drugs worth over 1.382 ton

ANF Pakistan in two separate operations on Monday managed to seize over 1.382 ton drugs and arrested an accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :ANF Pakistan in two separate operations on Monday managed to seize over 1.382 ton drugs and arrested an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence in a joint operation had seized 1.382 ton drugs comprised 867 kg morphine, 260 kg heroin and 255 kg Ice.

He informed that ANF Balochistan and ANF Intelligence conducted an operation in district Qila Saifullah and recovered a huge cache of drugs which was brought from Afghanistan and concealed in Loi Band, an area of tehsil Badini in Qila Saifullah district to smuggle narcotics abroad through Gwadar.

In another operation, ANF Punjab foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics abroad and recovered 2 kg Ice.

The spokesman informed that ANF Punjab managed to recover 2 kg Ice from the possession of a passenger namely Bilal Khan, going to Madina via Dubai through Dubai Airline, flight no FZ-392 at Faisalabad Airport.

Separate cases are registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.