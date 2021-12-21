ANF seizes cocaine-filled capsules from Nigerian national

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a Nigerian national and seized cocaine-filled capsules hidden in his stomach at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the accused had arrived at the Lahore airport from Ethiopia on a Qatar Airways flight.

The accused has been shifted to ANF police station and further investigation is underway as per the ANF Laws.

