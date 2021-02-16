UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes Drugs, Arrest Two Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:07 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge consignment of drugs in Sukkur and arrested two drug peddlers.

According to an ANF official on Tuesday, during routine checking at the Shikarpur Road, they found secret boxes in a truck being smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar via Quetta.

On search, they recovered six kgs opium and 323 kg high quality Charas.

The official further said two drug peddlers had been arrested, who belonged to an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang.

He said investigation from the arrested criminals was underway.

