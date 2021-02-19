UrduPoint.com
ANF Seizes Drugs, Arrested Two Accused In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:58 PM

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with Sukkur police seized drugs worth millions of rupees during an operation on Shikarpur Road and arrested two accused, told an ANF official on Friday.

The ANF Sukkur and police conducted a major operation on Shikarpur Road and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees from a suspicious truck.

He told that 323 kg of hashish and six kg of opium were recovered from the truck while two members of the inter-provincial gang were arrested.

According to ANF officials, the suspects were trying to smuggle drugs.

A case was registered against the accused and legal action was initiated.

