ANF seizes drugs, arrests five drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force on Monday seized over 405 kg of hashish, and 114 kg of opium and arrested five drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson, the ANF seized over 237 kg of hashish and 114 kg of opium hidden in the trunk of the car at Islamabad Motorway and arrested two drug pushers.

In another operation, the force near Sahianwala interchange Faisalabad has seized 168 kg of hashish from a vehicle and arrested 3 suspects.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.