ANF seizes drugs, arrests two drug-peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh, claimed to have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered methamphetamine and heroin in two separate actions.

An official claimed on Thursday that ANF Gulshan Iqbal Police Station team intercepted a motorbike near Al-Asif and arrested two accused Asif Hussain son of Javed Hussain and Hassan Ali son of Ashfaq Hussain and recovered 800 grams of methamphetamine from their possession.

In another action ANF Clifton Police Station team intercepted a parcel at a cargo bus service near Super Highway and recovered 140 gram heroin concealed in 16 air filters. The parcel was booked from Lahore for Karachi by Irshad Ali and was said to be received by Ibrar Ali.

Cases have been registered and investigations have been started.