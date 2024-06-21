ANF seizes drugs from suspect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation in Karachi, apprehended a suspect following the recovery of drugs in a vehicle in the Sohrab Goth area.

An ANF spokesperson reported on Friday that 210 kg of hashish was seized from the vehicle. The accused, a resident of Quetta, was detained during the operation.

The arrested accused has been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.