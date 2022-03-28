UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Drugs In Pishin

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized a huge quantity of drugs from Pishin district of Balochsitan, ANF spokesman said

He said that on a tip off, the ANF team raided an area in Kili Ahmed Khail of Pishin district and recovered 199 kg of drugs dumped in a house.

The seized drugs were smuggled from Afghanistan and were being transported to other countries through Gawadar, he further added. No arrest was made in this connection.

Further probe was underway.

