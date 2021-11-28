ANF seizes hashish, arrests one drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :In a combined operation of Anti Narcotics Force Balochistan and ANF Intelligence, 15.6 kg of hashish valued around Rs. 507,000 in the domestic market was recovered.

According to a spokesperson the drugs were concealed inside battery chargers.

Cases had been registered and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Punjab, the ANF has seized about 9.6 kg hashish from a man identified Muhammad Tahir.

The accused had hidden eight packets of drugs under the seats of the vehicle. The value of the drug recovered from the accused Tahir is about Rs. 3,12,000.