ANF seizes hashish factory in Balochistan

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) raided a hashish factory located in the snowy mountains near Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan and recovered a huge quantity of drugs during the operation, a private TV channel reported

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) raided a hashish factory located in the snowy mountains near Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan and recovered a huge quantity of drugs during the operation, a private tv channel reported.

According to ANF spokesman, other drug-related tools were also seized during the operation.

A case was registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.