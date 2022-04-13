ANF seizes heroin, ice from parcels in separate actions

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized heroin and ce in separate actions on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Police Station Korangi intercepted a parcel at a private courier company and recovered 2.

600kg of heroin concealed tactfully in gloves. The parcel was booked for UK.

The ANF Police Station Gulshan Iqbal intercepted a suspicious parcel at a bus stand near Sohrab Goth and recovered 900grams of ice.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.