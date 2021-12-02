ANF seizes heroin in Attock

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation in Attock seized 1,142 grams of heroin hidden in women's bags for smuggling abroad through a courier service.

According to ANF spokesperson, a courier was booked in the name of Umar Khan that carried the drugs worth $ 4000 in the international market.

In another operation, ANF Balochistan confiscated about 150 ecstasy pills weighing 90 grams and arrested a man named, Saleem Khan.

He said the value of the recovered drug was about US 54 5,460 Dollars.