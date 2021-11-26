ANF seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests three smugglers

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized 34.8 kilograms of hashish and 22.8 kilograms of opium and arrested three drug paddlers at Peshawar Motorway Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized 34.8 kilograms of hashish and 22.8 kilograms of opium and arrested three drug paddlers at Peshawar Motorway Interchange.

According to a ANF spokesperson the drugs were concealed in the hidden compartments of a vehicle.

The ANF team arrested three drug smugglers identified Inayat Ullah resident of Swabi, Gulzar Khan resident of Attock and Shumaila Bibi.

The recovered drugs and the confiscated vehicle have been shifted to ANF police station for further legal action.

A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.