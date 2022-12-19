UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantities Of Drugs

Published December 19, 2022

ANF seizes huge quantities of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

According to a spokesperson of an ANF, the force has recovered 516 grams of ice and 104 grams of heroin from the sandal of the accused at Islamabad International airport. The accused was going to Bahrain.

In another operation, the ANF seized 704 grams of hashish from the trolley bag of the accused who was going to Qatar. The accused is a resident of Hangu.

The ANF and ASF recovered 1,200 narcotic pills from the accused who was going to Manchester.

  At Lahore Airport, the ANF and ASF seized over one kg of ice from the bag of a woman resident of Narowal who was going to Bahrain.

The force has recovered 5 kg of hashish from a woman who was going to Karachi from Quetta. While in another operation, the force recovered over 97 kg of hashish and 2 kg of opium in Quetta.

The ANF seized over 4 kg of hashish and suspicious material near Chaman Bypass.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

