ANF Seizes Huge Quantities Of Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes huge quantities of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

According to a spokesperson, ANF recovered 53 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of the accused who was traveling to Sharjah from Islamabad International Airport on flight No. PA-212.

In another operation, the force seized over 1 kg of meth ice from the trolley bag of the accused who was going to Bahrain from Faisalabad Airport on Flight No. FZ 372.

The ANF recovered about 1604 liters of banned chemicals in 2 separate operations near Chaman Bypass.

In an operation near Hazar Ganji Chowk Quetta, the force seized about 50 kg of hashish from the bus. The drugs were hidden on the roof of the bus.

