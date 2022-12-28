ANF seizes huge quantities of drugs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

According to a spokesperson, ANF recovered 108 kg of hashish, 78 kg of opium and 6 kg of heroin from a car near D-17 centre Islamabad and arrested a drug peddler.

In another operation, the force seized 102 grams of ice and 74 grams of heroin from a private courier office parcel in Islamabad.

The ANF force recovered 118 capsules filled with heroin from the stomach of the accused travelling from Multan Airport to Bahrain.

The force also recovered 120 capsules full of heroin from the stomach of the accused travelling from Faisalabad to Jeddah.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC in Khyber recovered 35 kg of hashish and over 1 kg of ice.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.