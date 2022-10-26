ANF seizes huge quantity of drug capsules, arrests two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh seized a huge quantity of drug capsules from Karachi port and arrested two accused.

According to ANF Sindh spokesman on Wednesday, the ANF in an action at South Asia Terminal at Karachi port recovered 320,000 drug capsules weighing 75kg from a container booked for Jeddah.

The container was booked by a private firm for an importer in Saudi Arabia. The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Waheed and Shehzad, belonging to Larkana and Karachi respectively.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.